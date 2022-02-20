Non-Fungible Yearn Price Hits $9.84 on Major Exchanges (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $877,703.98 and $1,004.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.84 or 0.00025491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00106463 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,187 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

