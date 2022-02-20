Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

