North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by 108.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.