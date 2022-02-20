Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £50.43 million and a PE ratio of -347.00. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.50).

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.