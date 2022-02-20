Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £50.43 million and a PE ratio of -347.00. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.50).
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.