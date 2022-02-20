Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Short Interest Up 28.1% in January

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:NOVV opened at $9.96 on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVV. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,651,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

