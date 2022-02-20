Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nutrien also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-11.80 EPS.

NTR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. 3,007,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,972. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

