Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nutrien also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-11.80 EPS.
NTR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. 3,007,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,972. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
