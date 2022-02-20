Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

