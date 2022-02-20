Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

