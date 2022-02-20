Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Up 3.6%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.24. 388,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,206,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

