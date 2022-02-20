Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 15th

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ZEUS stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 124.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

