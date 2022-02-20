OneSpan (OSPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $549,290.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OneSpan by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

