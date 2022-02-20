Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

