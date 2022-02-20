Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.46 on Friday. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

