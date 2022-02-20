Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90 to $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. Orion Engineered Carbons also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OEC. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

