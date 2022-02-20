ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of IX opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

