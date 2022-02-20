Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $740.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNNGY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

DNNGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. 40,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,562. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

