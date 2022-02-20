Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $131.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.