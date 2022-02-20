Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.09 billion-$14.09 billion.
OTSKY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,488. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.
About Otsuka
