Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.09 billion-$14.09 billion.

Otsuka stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. 54,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

