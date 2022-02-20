Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock worth $13,352,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,925,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 151.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $21,099,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

