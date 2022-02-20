Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 459990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.