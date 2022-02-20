Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pan American Silver worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 30.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

