Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

Shares of PZZA opened at $114.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -278.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.61. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

