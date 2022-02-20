Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

