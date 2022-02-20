Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

