Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 465 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 80.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.