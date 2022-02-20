Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $266.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.61. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

