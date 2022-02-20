Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.89 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

