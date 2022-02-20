Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

