Paybswap (PAYB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 58.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $439,645.65 and approximately $66,317.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paybswap has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.15 or 0.06843619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,162.54 or 0.99944470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.