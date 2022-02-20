Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,819 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Paychex worth $149,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

PAYX opened at $115.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

