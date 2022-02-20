PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 661,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.12% of PBF Energy worth $64,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after acquiring an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 272,688 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.