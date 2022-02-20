PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of PDFS opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

