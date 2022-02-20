Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $129.00 at KeyCorp

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.47. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

