Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

