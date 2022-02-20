Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

UPH stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

UPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

UpHealth Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

