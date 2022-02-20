Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,012 SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 223,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

