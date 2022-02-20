Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth about $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

BGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Berkshire Grey Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

