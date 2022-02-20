Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. 273,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $63.98 and a 12-month high of $114.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

