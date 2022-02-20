Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $34.19 million and approximately $347,276.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 127,816,285 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

