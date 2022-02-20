PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

