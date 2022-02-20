PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 303,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.