PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.670-$6.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,460. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.18. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

