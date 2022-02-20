Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 5.4% After Dividend Announcement

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) shares were up 5.4% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 40,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 309,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

