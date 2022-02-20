PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 14th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 52.7% over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 112.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.51.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.