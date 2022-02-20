Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $7.87 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.