Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($180.11) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PFV stock opened at €175.60 ($199.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €192.89 and a 200-day moving average of €192.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €151.40 ($172.05) and a 1-year high of €226.00 ($256.82).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

