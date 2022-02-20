PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,790,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PG&E by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 634,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PG&E by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PG&E by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 149,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

