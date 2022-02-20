Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.120-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.61. 7,870,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

