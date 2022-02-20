Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

